Genesis tops dependability study, 2021 Toyota Supra gets a boost, 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid MPG: What's New @ The Car Connection

Genesis, Lexus, and Buick top most dependable brands: J.D. Power

Hyundai's upstart luxury brand out-Lexuses Lexus in its first full year on a noted dependability survey.

New crossover SUVs starting under $30,000

Although nearly every automaker has a new or significantly updated crossover on the way, only a few are expected to start for less than $30,000.

2020 Acura RLX review

The 2020 Acura RLX is often overlooked by luxury sedan shoppers, but its merits shine through for those who do some digging.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Toyota Supra

2021 Toyota Supra arrives with turbo-4 engine, more power, A91 Edition

Toyota has added a more affordable 4-cylinder version of the rear-wheel-drive sports car—and made the 6-cylinder version quicker.

Manual-equipped, 825-horsepower Signature Series Shelby Mustang is how we'd sign our lives away

Shelby American has built a new wide-body Ford Mustang as a tribute to company founder Carroll Shelby.

An all-female "Fast and Furious" is happening

In an interview this week with MTV to talk up “Fast and Furious 9,” which hits theaters May 22, Vin Diesel, who plays the character Dominic Toretto in the franchise and produced some of the films, said he's already working on an all-female spin-off and that a script is almost complete.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid: 36 mpg tops any other three-row SUV without a charge port

If you can't (or don't want to) plug in, the 2020 Highlander Hybrid is the most fuel-efficient way to carry up to eight people.

In less than a decade, electric cars have already become this much cleaner

As tallied by the Union of Concerned Scientists, the well-to-wheels impact of EVs is considerably less than just a few years ago.

Audi E-Tron tows GM EV1 500 miles: Reality check about EV range

An E-tron towed a trailer containing a General Motors EV1—the first modern electric car—from Tulsa Tech in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to the Fully Charged Live electric-car event at Circuit of the Americas, just outside Austin, Texas. The total trip distance was 504 miles, according to Audi, and it wasn't made under ideal conditions.