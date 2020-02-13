Safest 2020 vehicles, Genesis wins big, Model X recall: What's New @ The Car Connection

IIHS awards safest cars for 2020

The bar has been raised for vehicle safety in 2020. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety announced Thursday stricter criteria in awarding its Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ honors to 2020 models.

Here are the affordable new crossovers on their way in 2020

Death, taxes, and new crossovers. Few things are as certain as the deluge of tall-riding hatchbacks on the way this year for new-car shoppers.

Ford recalling more than 225,000 vehicles for faulty suspension

Ford said Wednesday that it would recall more than 225,000 Taurus sedans, Flex crossovers, and Lincoln MKT crossovers for a faulty suspension component that could crack under heavy use.

2020 Genesis GV80, 2020 Chicago Auto Show

From Motor Authority:

Genesis tops 2020 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study

The relatively new luxury brand topped the list, in the first year its cars were eligible for the list.

Nissan files $91M lawsuit against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn

The lawsuit alleges that the former executive bilked the company for years.

Bentley has a new coach-built special coming, and it's inspired by the EXP 100 GT

Bentley has big plans for the Geneva auto show, and it's called the Bacalar.

2018 Tesla Model X

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla recalls 15,000 early Model X vehicles for power-steering issue

The issue affects early production models of the Model X crossover sold as 2016 models.

Polestar EV brand flaunts sustainability, natural and recycled materials

Low carbon footprint is only the start for the nascent luxury automaker.

First electric fire truck in US finds a buyer: Los Angeles

The city purchased the Austrian-made truck and it'll likely start service in Hollywood sometime next year.