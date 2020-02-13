Ford recalling more than 225,000 vehicles for faulty suspension

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
February 13, 2020

Ford said Wednesday that it would recall more than 225,000 Taurus sedans, Flex crossovers, and Lincoln MKT crossovers for a faulty suspension component that could crack under heavy use. Police vehicles are also included in the recall.

According to the automaker, the vehicles' rear suspension toe link could crack under heavy wear, which would increase the risk for a crash. Ford said it's not aware of any injuries related to the defect.

Included in the recall are 2013-2018 Ford Flex and Lincoln MKT crossovers and 2013-2018 Ford Taurus SHO sedans.

Affected owners will be asked to bring their vehicles to a dealer where the rear suspension toe links will be replaced for free.

To see if your vehicle is affected by a recall, check the NHTSA's website or by calling 888-327-4236.

