2020 Honda CR-V vs Mazda CX-5, 2021 Jaguar F-Type review, Nikola Badger pickup overview: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Honda CR-V vs. 2020 Mazda CX-5: Compare Crossover SUVs

The 2020 Honda CR-V and 2020 Mazda CX-5 sell two different flavors of practical: hardcore and softcore. The refreshed CR-V is roomier and more efficient, but the CX-5 gets the edge on performance and style.

2020 Audi Q7 three-row crossover costs $55,795

The 2020 Audi Q7 three-row crossover SUV comes standard with a smaller turbo-4 engine and a smaller price than the V-6 model.

2020 Jaguar E-Pace review

The 2020 Jaguar E-Pace is the second crossover for a brand that just a few years ago didn’t have a single SUV in its lineup—or in its history. The city-sized 2020 E-Pace packs most of what urban luxury buyers want into an attractive and engaging but imperfect package.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Jaguar F-Type R first drive

2021 Jaguar F-Type first drive review: All the feels

Emotions have little time for logic. Fans of the 2021 Jaguar F-Type coupe and convertible already know that. The two-doors from Gaydon compete against genuine world-beaters: Corvette, 911, and Mustang, just to name a few.

2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster races in with fastest convertible roof

If you're in the market for a sexy, open-top sports car, and you've got cash to splurge, Aston Martin may have just what you're looking for. The automaker late on Tuesday revealed the new generation of its Vantage Roadster, which arrives at dealers in the third quarter of 2020 as a 2021 model.

Here's what Lamborghini's track-only V-12 supercar sounds like

The new model is expected to be the Lamborghini V-12 without any additional powertrain aids, such as electrification or turbocharging.

From Green Car Reports:

Nikola Badger

Nikola Badger electric pickup: 600-mile range from hydrogen fuel cell and battery

Nikola says that the Badger comes with a 15-kw power output that can run for 12 hours—enough to replace a mobile generator in many cases. The Badger is also, it says, designed “to handle what a construction company could throw at it” while also being capable of outperforming other all-electric trucks on the market—future ones, we’re assuming, as there are none now.

Lucid Air electric sedan builds on company’s Formula E experience

Atieva's battery-supply agreement for Formula E has helped solidify the performance and efficiency of the Lucid Air.

Hyundai partners with subscription-EV company Canoo to co-develop platform

The California startup Canoo emerged from its stealth mode less than five months ago (just 19 months into its existence) and presented a radically rethought subscription-based vision for getting around—including four distinct vehicles.