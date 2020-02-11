2020 Audi Q7 three-row crossover costs $55,795

The updated 2020 Audi Q7 three-row crossover will come standard with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine and a smaller price tag compared to the 3.0-liter turbo-6 that has already been announced for the family-size SUV, the automaker announced this week.

The 2020 Audi Q7 with a 248-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo-4 and all-wheel drive will cost $55,795 when it goes on sale this year. Like the rest of the Q7 lineup, crossovers equipped with a turbo-4 will be equipped with standard all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Models with a base 2.0-liter turbo-4 cost $6,000 less than a 2020 Q7 equipped with a 3.0-liter turbo-6, but are equipped similarly. Audi offers the turbo-4 engine on Q7 Premium and Q7 Premium Plus models, but not the top-shelf Prestige model that's available with a V-6 only.

2020 Audi Q7

Base versions with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 are equipped with 19-inch wheels, leather upholstery, three-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, navigation, in-car wi-fi hotspot, automatic emergency braking, and an 8.6-inch lower touchscreen for vehicle functions and climate controls.

Compared to the 2019 version, the 2020 Q7 offers an updated exterior that features an updated grille and front bumper. Inside, the Q7 aligns more closely with newer Audi models with dual touchscreens for infotainment and vehicle functions, which wasn't available on 2019 models. The new 2020 version adds the dual touchscreen setup and digital instrument cluster that wasn't available on the 2019 base models, which started at $53,545. That could justify the $2,250 price hike for 2020.

Audi offers its suite of advanced driver-assistance features that includes active lane control and adaptive cruise control. A traffic jam assistance feature can help steer, brake, and accelerate the Q7 with driver supervision.

Q7 Premium Plus models, which cost $58,195 when equipped with a turbo-4, add uprated audio, a surround-view camera system, and more available features such as LED matrix headlights.

The 2020 Audi Q7 is mechanically related to the Audi Q8, but offers three rows of seats. Later this year, Audi will offer a V-8-powered SQ7 at the other end of the performance (and price) spectrum.