2021 Chevy Tahoe pricing, Lexus debuts self-driving system, NYC to go EV: What's New @ The Car Connection

Larger 2021 Chevy Tahoe comes with larger, $50,295 starting price

The redesigned 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe full-size SUV will cost at least $50,295 when it goes on sale later this year, which represents a $1,000 increase over the outgoing model. The top High Country model starts at $70,895.

Hyundai recalls more than 425,000 Elantras for fire risk

Hyundai is recalling certain 2006-2011 Elantra compact sedans and 2007-2011 Elantra Touring wagons due to a short circuit that may occur in the anti-lock braking system (ABS).

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport review

The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport attempts to be all things to all SUV buyers: spacious, comfortable, practical, capable, and even affordable. While it nails some traits, others are less of a success.

From Motor Authority:

Koji Sato

First Lexus with self-driving system arrives in 2020

Lexus' first self-driving system will offer hands-off capability but drivers will still need to pay attention.

Meet the reel stars of "Ford v. Ferrari"

Asked to identify the stars of the Oscar-nominated film "Ford v. Ferrari," you’d likely respond with the names Christian Bale and Matt Damon. But when it comes to the “reel stars” of the movie, at least from an auto racing perspective, the correct answers are Robert Nagle and Tony Hunt.

Apple CarKey for iOS 13.4 may turn iPhone, Apple Watch into digital key

A forthcoming update to Apple's iOS mobile operating system could see the company's mobile devices perform the functions of a car key.

From Green Car Reports:

Chanje medium-duty electric truck

NYC mayor orders all municipal vehicles to be electric by 2040

New York City will transition all of its vehicles, from ambulances to garbage trucks, to battery electric.

EV Freedom Act proposed to Congress would create national charging network—and jobs

The network would aim for compatibility with all DC fast-charging standards and "keep up with new technology."

Trump budget could affect Lordstown Motors funding, again seeks to end EV tax credit

A budget summary submitted Monday again aims to cut the EV credit and cut some longtime clean-energy credits and loan programs.