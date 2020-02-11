Hyundai recalls more than 425,000 Elantras for fire risk

Hyundai is recalling certain 2006-2011 Elantra compact sedans and 2007-2011 Elantra Touring wagons due to a short circuit that may occur in the anti-lock braking system (ABS), the South Korean automaker announced Feb. 6.

The recall covers 429,686 models.

Moisture can enter the ABS module, which can cause an electrical short, which can lead to an increased risk of an engine compartment fire, even if the car is off. No injuries have been reported, according to Hyundai's filing with federal regulators.

Hyundai will notify owners by April 3, and dealers will install a relay to fix the problem for free. Owners can contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460, or visit Hyundai's recall site.