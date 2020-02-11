Hyundai recalls more than 425,000 Elantras for fire risk

2011 Hyundai Elantra

2011 Hyundai Elantra: Curve Appeal

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
February 11, 2020

Hyundai is recalling certain 2006-2011 Elantra compact sedans and 2007-2011 Elantra Touring wagons due to a short circuit that may occur in the anti-lock braking system (ABS), the South Korean automaker announced Feb. 6.

The recall covers 429,686 models.

Moisture can enter the ABS module, which can cause an electrical short, which can lead to an increased risk of an engine compartment fire, even if the car is off. No injuries have been reported, according to Hyundai's filing with federal regulators. 

Hyundai will notify owners by April 3, and dealers will install a relay to fix the problem for free. Owners can contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460, or visit Hyundai's recall site

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2021 Chrysler Pacifica arrives with all-wheel drive, standard active safety tech 2021 Chrysler Pacifica arrives with all-wheel drive, standard active safety tech
2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is a 54-mpg green-tech highway machine 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is a 54-mpg green-tech highway machine
First drive: The 2020 Hyundai Venue sets a small but splashy stage First drive: The 2020 Hyundai Venue sets a small but splashy stage
2021 Genesis GV80 luxury crossover SUV deserves attention 2021 Genesis GV80 luxury crossover SUV deserves attention
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.