Larger 2021 Chevy Tahoe comes with larger, $50,295 starting price

The redesigned 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe full-size SUV will cost at least $50,295 when it goes on sale later this year, which represents a $1,000 increase over the outgoing model. GM announced the pricing scheme to dealers and confirmed with The Car Connection on Monday.

More than half a foot longer than the old model, the 2021 Chevy Tahoe opens up more leg room to second- and third-row passengers. Sharing design cues and mechanical structure with the Chevy Silverado pickup truck and the even larger 2021 Chevy Suburban, the new Tahoe comes with 18-inch wheels, automatic emergency braking, 10.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. It also has a new 10-speed automatic transmission and independent rear suspension that promises a smoother ride.

Like the Chevy pickup family, the 2021 Tahoe comes in LS, LT, Z71, RST, Premier, and High Country trims, but not all of those models are available for dealer order. Chevy's cadenced launch of the Tahoe starts this spring with the standard-size model with either a 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V-8 engine or 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8. The 277-hp 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6 won't arrive until the fall, according to Monte Doran, spokesman for Chevy trucks and SUVs. The longer wheelbase Chevy Suburban will launch "roughly a month later" than the standard model, Doran said via email.

Dealers—and customers—can order LT, Premier, and High Country trims now, as well as Z71, which moves from a package to a trim for 2021. LT models start at $55,095, which is an $800 increase over the previous model, and Premier starts at $100 less at $63,895.

Premier and High Country come with adaptive dampers, Bose premium audio, heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and more safety features including blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and rear cross-traffic alert.

The $70,895 High Country trim comes standard with four-wheel drive and the uprated 420-hp V-8, as well as 22-inch wheels, a surround-view camera system, huge 15-inch head-up display, and all the badging.

The Z71 with standard four-wheel drive is $60,495. The off-roader of the group also has a higher approach angle with a front skid plate, a two-speed transfer case with hill-descent, 20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, and red tow hooks, among other cosmetic flourishes.

Four-wheel drive is a $3,000 option on other models.

The LS and RST models can be ordered about a month after the late spring launch.

The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban will be about $2,700 more than the Tahoe, according to Doran.