Ram pickups recalled, Navigator vs. Escalade, EV frunks: What's New @ The Car Connection

Ram recalling nearly 85,000 new heavy-duty pickups for fire risk

The truckmaker says a fault with transmissions in the pickup could cause fluid to spill into the engine and cause a fire.

Smaller VW SUV on the way, but more may be coming

VW's newest chief of operations says the automaker may roll out soon a new small crossover, but also that more could be on the way.

2020 Jaguar E-Pace review

The smallest Jag crossover nets a 6.4 TCC Rating thanks to its generous features, warranty, and relative good looks.

2021 Cadillac Escalade vs. 2020 Lincoln Navigator

The two full-size luxury liners go head-to-head on paper before they hit the streets. Here's how they stack up.

VW could turn the Passat into an EV

The mid-size sedan's days with an internal combustion engine may be numbered.

Mercedes-Benz Metris van now comes as a pop-up camper

Eager to capitalize on that #VanLife, Mercedes-Benz now offers a Metris that you could comfortably sleep in.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E frunk with food

Electric-car frunks: Bonus space or wasted opportunity?

Without an engine up front, automakers have ideas about what to do with the empty space. Those ideas include buffalo wings.

Hyundai drops the Sonata Plug-In Hybrid for 2020

The new Sonata Hybrid features anticipated EPA rating of 52 mpg combined, so Hyundai is saving its plugs for other models in the lineup.

2019 Audi E-Tron eligible for up to a $13,000 discount—if you first go to Costco

The wholesaler offers the steepest discount so far on Audi's all-electric crossover.