Ram recalling nearly 85,000 new heavy-duty pickups for fire risk

Ram will recall 84,978 2019-2020 heavy-duty pickups for an issue that may cause their transmissions to leak fluid, which can lead to an increased fire risk, the company announced this month.

At issue are 2019 and 2020 Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission, which was equipped on models with a turbodiesel engine. The issue could create too much pressure and heat within the transmission and expel fluid from the dipstick tube. The fluid could leak on high-temperature components of the engine and start a fire, Ram said in a notice sent to dealers.

Ram said it's aware of one injury related to the defect. Pickups on dealer lots not already sold will be fixed before leaving those dealers.

In paperwork filed with federal regulators, Ram said affected owners may notice odd smells or noises from the transmission, or lurches in the pickup prior to a fire.

Ram said it will instruct owners to bring in their pickups to replace the transmission valve body separator and reprogram the truck's powertrain control module for free. Recalls are expected to begin March 14.

For more information about the recall or to see if your pickup is affected, owners may call 1-800-853-1403 or check the NHTSA's website.