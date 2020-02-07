Best of the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, GM's electric future: What's New @ The Car Connection

Best of the 2020 Chicago Auto Show: TCC picks the posh and practical
Six vehicles new car buyers should consider from the 2020 Chicago Auto Show.
2021 Volkswagen Atlas three-row crossover and two-row Atlas Cross Sport expand on spaciousness and get an updated face and improved technology.
The old mid-size pickup truck with the new V-6 engine and 9-speed transmission is more than ready for its 2021 redesign. The lack of creature comforts and safety features earns a TCC Rating of 3.2 out of 10.
From Motor Authority:
2020 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson by Tuscany Motors, 2020 Chicago Auto Show
2020 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson by Tuscany Motors, 2020 Chicago Auto Show
2020 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson arrives with 700-plus supercharged horsepower
The F-150 Harley-Davidson is back, only this time it's from Indiana's Tuscany Motor rather than Ford.
Dune-bashing 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave pickup arrives
The new Gladiator Mojave is Jeep's first desert-rated 4x4.
Revised 2020 Honda Civic Type R promises even more performance
The refreshed 2020 Honda Civic Type R hot hatchback gets a better ride, more features, and standard active safety features.
From Green Car Reports:
GM CEO Mary Barra and president Mark Reuss
GM CEO Mary Barra and president Mark Reuss
GM pitches all-electric future, with lackluster support from Washington
The automaker's CEO outlined an ambitious plan for sustainability in its latest presentation for investors.
2020 Tesla Model Y gets a better city efficiency rating than Model 3
EPA ratings released yesterday confirm that the Tesla Model Y has nearly the range of the Model 3—and some unexpected advantages.
Email This Page