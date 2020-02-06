2020 Chicago Auto Show debuts: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Chrysler Pacifica arrives with all-wheel drive, standard active safety tech

The updated minivan adds all-wheel drive to its powertrain menu and a top trim package.

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is a 54-mpg green-tech highway machine

The latest version of the Sonata Hybrid could end up with the best EPA highway rating of any car without a charge port.

2021 Chevrolet Equinox preview

The refreshed 2021 Chevrolet Equinox compact crossover wears a new face and is offered in sporty RS trim.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Ford GT ups horsepower to 660, offers $750,000 Liquid Carbon special edition

Ford's GT for 2020 receives a bare carbon option similar to what you find from exotic brands like Pagani and Koenigsegg.

2020 Kia Cadenza gets better looking, more driver-assistance features

The luxury mid-sizer for Kia gets better looks and updated tech inside.

New heart, old body: 2020 Nissan Frontier bows for short model year with new 3.8-liter V-6, 9-speed automatic

The 2020 Nissan Frontier isn't redesigned but it gets a new engine and transmission.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid adds solar roof, challenges Camry Hybrid at 52 mpg

The latest hybrid midsize sedan makes an efficiency leap of up to 10 mpg above the outgoing version—and now ties the Camry Hybrid.

GM teases new electric-truck details, boasts about battery flexibility

In a presentation to investors, company president Mark Reuss revealed some more details about the motor-and-battery configuration in GM's upcoming electric vehicles.