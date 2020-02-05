2021 Cadillac Escalade debuts, Electrify America fast charges growth: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Cadillac Escalade preview

The redesigned 2021 Cadillac Escalade full-size SUV gets longer to better accommodate third-row passengers and increase cargo volume, and also comes loaded with features befitting the luxury class.

2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio review

The 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a performance crossover based on the Giulia sedan, and finally gets updated infotainment to balance luxury features with alluring performance. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10.

2020 Honda Ridgeline review

The Honda Ridgeline speaks a different truck language; it gives up Crossfit-style weightlifting for a toned core. It's a 6.8 on the TCC Rating scale.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Cadillac Escalade

2021 Cadillac Escalade SUV finally arrives: Reach out and touch all the luxury

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade has more space, more technology, and a luxury-liner interior.

Redesigned Ford Mustang coming for 2023

The next Mustang is expected to adopt the modular platform underpinning the Explorer and could grow in size as a result.

Ferrari passes 10,000 annual sales for first time

Despite hitting its long-term target of 10,000 sales, Ferrari has no plans of slowing down as there are still new lines like the Purosangue SUV in the works.

From Green Car Reports:

Electrify America reaches 400 fast-charging locations

Electrify America is gaining ground on Tesla Supercharging

In terms of fast-charging locations in the U.S., Electrify America is catching up quick with the Tesla Supercharger network.

Audi E-Tron electric SUV plugs into some sunshine with solar program

A solar program for the Audi E-Tron sends more energy generated from sunlight to owners' houses—as well as a little money back.

Lucid Air electric sedan will be previewed to reservation-holders before official bow

Lucid will be revealing its all-electric sedan in New York in April, but will preview it this month to reservation-holders.