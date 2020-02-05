2021 Cadillac Escalade debuts, Electrify America fast charges growth: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Cadillac Escalade preview
The redesigned 2021 Cadillac Escalade full-size SUV gets longer to better accommodate third-row passengers and increase cargo volume, and also comes loaded with features befitting the luxury class.
2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio review
The 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a performance crossover based on the Giulia sedan, and finally gets updated infotainment to balance luxury features with alluring performance. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10.
The Honda Ridgeline speaks a different truck language; it gives up Crossfit-style weightlifting for a toned core. It's a 6.8 on the TCC Rating scale.
From Motor Authority:
Redesigned Ford Mustang coming for 2023
The next Mustang is expected to adopt the modular platform underpinning the Explorer and could grow in size as a result.
Ferrari passes 10,000 annual sales for first time
Despite hitting its long-term target of 10,000 sales, Ferrari has no plans of slowing down as there are still new lines like the Purosangue SUV in the works.
From Green Car Reports:
Electrify America reaches 400 fast-charging locations
Electrify America is gaining ground on Tesla Supercharging
In terms of fast-charging locations in the U.S., Electrify America is catching up quick with the Tesla Supercharger network.
Audi E-Tron electric SUV plugs into some sunshine with solar program
A solar program for the Audi E-Tron sends more energy generated from sunlight to owners' houses—as well as a little money back.
Lucid Air electric sedan will be previewed to reservation-holders before official bow
Lucid will be revealing its all-electric sedan in New York in April, but will preview it this month to reservation-holders.
