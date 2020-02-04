2021 Genesis GV80 debuts, Dodge Durango Hellcat confirmed, EV pickups charge up: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Genesis GV80 luxury crossover SUV deserves attention

The 2021 Genesis GV80 will take on luxury three-row crossover SUVs with a combination of style, quality, and value.

2020 Infiniti QX50 review

The 2020 Infiniti QX50 luxury compact crossover uses a cutting-edge turbocharged four-cylinder engine with variable valve compression, but isn't much more efficient than rivals. The plush interior and soft suspension make it better built for comfort than speed. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.

2020 BMW i8 review

The coupe or convertible two-seat supercar earns a 6.8 TCC Rating in its final year on sale.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Dodge Durango SRT

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat confirmed for 2020 New York auto show

The high-powered V-8 will ride on in the Dodge Durango crossover for 2021.

“The Price Is Right” host Drew Carey lives his Dream Car Week every day

TV’s most popular game show doesn’t just give away the small stuff. We went on set to find out how it’s been the best car show on TV since 1972.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz spy shots

Rumors have swirled for years that Hyundai may build a pickup, and now it's finally happening.

From Green Car Reports:

Rivian R1T

Electric payload: These 5 trucks will change America

A set of fully electric pickups arriving in the next few years will wage a quiet coup over the V-8 truck status quo in America.

Report: UK plans to ban hybrids, plug-in hybrids, all gas and diesel cars by 2035

The UK could soon be working toward a plan to banish hybrids and plug-in hybrids—and all internal combustion—by 2035.

UPS turns to Arrival for some very stylish electric delivery vans

The shipping giant will use 10,000 Arrival electric delivery vans in the U.S. and Europe.