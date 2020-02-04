2021 Genesis GV80 luxury crossover SUV deserves attention

Genesis aims to put luxury automakers on notice with the launch of its first luxury SUV, the 2021 GV80 three-row crossover. The automaker introduced the GV80 last week.

Hyundai’s luxury brand has been quietly making great cars that have won the respect of peers and critics, but have suffered the sales malaise afflicting all sedans. The 2021 Genesis GV80 takes that value/quality proposition to the red-hot crossover SUV segment. Expected to start around $50,000 when it goes on sale later in 2020, the GV80 will likely undercut luxury three-row crossover SUVs ranging from the Cadillac XT6 and Lincoln Aviator, which start in the low $50,000s, to the BMW X7, which starts at about $75,000.

Genesis typically equips its models with more standard features than the base models of competitors. The 2020 Genesis G80 sedan, on which the three-row GV80 is based, comes standard with 16-way power-adjustable seats, heated leather seats, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and other equipment typically bundled as an optional package by other luxury automakers. That was one of many reasons why the G80 was the The Car Connection's Best Sedan To Buy 2020.

Genesis hasn't revealed all the details of the GV80, but the exterior is headlined by a giant shield grille and the interior is swaddled in sumptuous quilted leather and clean, open dash surfaces, much like the G80. It's powered by either a 2.5-liter turbo-4 or a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 with an 8-speed automatic that sends power to the rear wheels or all four wheels via available all-wheel drive. Engine specs were not disclosed.

2021 Genesis GV80

A new active noise cancellation system modeled after noise-cancelling headphones promises to keep the GV80 quiet at all times for up to seven passengers. The optional third row will likely be cramped, but available second-row captain's chairs will have a power reclining feature. An available Active Motion Driver's Seat intends to lessen fatigue on long drives through the use of seven air cells that, presumably, will also massage one's tired posterior.

Standard equipment includes a 14.5-inch split-screen infotainment system, and all the active safety features, from adaptive cruise control to automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear automatic braking, blind-spot monitors, and a driver-attention monitor.

More details, including the full features list and starting price, will be made available when the GV80 goes on sale in the second half of the year.