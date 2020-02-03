Pickup truck prices hit record high, 2020 Infiniti QX80 updated, EVs win Super Bowl ads: What's New @ The Car Connection

Pickup truck prices reach record highs

The average transaction price of a new pickup truck in 2019 reached record highs of more than $50,000 before incentives, driven in part by creature comforts and safety technology.

Hyundai joins luxury brands by including complimentary maintenance on 2020 models

Complimentary maintenance, including oil changes and tire rotations, might also help shoppers build a better relationship with the dealer.

2020 Infiniti Q50 review

With the Q50, Infiniti has tried to keep pace with its stated German competition—and with a twin-turbo V-6 now standard, it's in the hunt. We give it a 6.0 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Infiniti QX80

2020 Infiniti QX80 arrives with new dash, Edition 30 Package

The Infiniti QX80 is one of the most capable off-road luxury SUVs and now it should meet the needs of discerning tech fans as well.

It's Groundhog Day again for Bill Murray in Jeep's Super Bowl LIV spot

Bill Murray is back as jaded weatherman Phil Connors who this time has a Jeep Gladiator to look forward to day after day.

Volkswagen just rolled out an electric Golf R

VW's battery-electric Golf eR1 previews a zero-emission future for the hot hatchback.

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Audi E-Tron - Best Car To Buy 2020

Super Bowl 2020 electric-car ad showdown: Which one gets you charged up?

This year's Super Bowl features at least three ads for electric vehicles. Vote and comment on the one you think is the best.

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric: Lease deals already offset higher price tag

Just as the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric starts to arrive at dealerships, a new round of incentivized leases apply.

Gasoline direct injection tech might not be worth it, study suggests

A new model from the University of Georgia finds that emissions from GDI could offset any reductions in carbon-dioxide emissions.