Hyundai joins luxury brands by including complimentary maintenance on 2020 models

Hyundai is offering owners and lessees three years or 36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance on all 2020 models, the company announced Saturday. Like other luxury brands including its own subbrand, Genesis, Hyundai’s program includes oil and filter changes, as well as tire rotations at factory-scheduled intervals.

It complements the industry’s best warranty of a 5-year/60,000-mile factory and 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. That revolutionary long-term warranty helped change perception of the South Korean brand from a budget importer to a quality volume automaker.

Perhaps the complimentary maintenance will prompt shoppers to consider it a more premium brand.

Such programs are good for both the customer, the dealer, and the brand; they help grow the dealer relationship and associate positive perceptions with the brand.



“These programs, along with 5 years of roadside assistance and 3 years of Blue Link connectivity, give owners confidence that we will take care of them once they’ve joined the Hyundai family,” Barry Ratzlaff, Hyundai’s chief customer officer, said in a statement.

Complimentary maintenance programs typically are the hallmark of luxury brands. Genesis, BMW, and Volvo all have a 3/36,000 complimentary service, while Jaguar has a 5-year/60,000-mile program.

Genesis takes it a step further by promising owners will never have to set foot in a dealership with remote diagnostic checks. If there’s an issue, they’ll come and pick up your vehicle and provide you with a loaner.

BMW complements its 4-year/50,000 warranty with a 3-year/36,000-mile maintenance program that includes factory-recommended maintenance such as oil and filter changes, as well as brake fluid and spark plug changes.

Volkswagen also includes two years of factory-scheduled maintenance on 2020 models to win back consumer confidence in the wake of the Dieselgate scandal. It also trimmed its 6-year/72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty down to 4 years or 50,000 miles for 2020, Automotive News reported.

The 3/36,000 complimentary service on luxury vehicles can save owners anywhere from $800 to $1,400, according to Edmunds.com. Volume automakers may run similar programs on certain vehicles or trims, or may offer it as a bundled service option. Some dealers may include it as well.