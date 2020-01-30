2020 Tacoma vs 4Runner, GMC's electric Hummer teased, Tesla boosts range: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Toyota Tacoma vs. 2020 Toyota 4Runner: Compare Utility Vehicles

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma and 2020 Toyota 4Runner are some of the best escape vehicles around. The utility vehicles are durable, long-lasting, reliable, but serve different purposes.

2020 Nissan Titan price jumps to $37,785, costing more than rivals

The 2020 Nissan Titan pickup truck gets slimmed down to two sizes and one powertrain, and comes loaded with more standard safety features to offset the $2,200 price jump.

2020 Audi Q7 review

The big three-row Audi earns a 7.2 TCC Rating with its refreshed style, more potent V-6, and more touchscreens.

From Motor Authority:

GMC Hummer EV

GMC Hummer EV truck coming with 11,500 pound-feet of torque

The GMC Hummer EV will have 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque, and sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds.

Frankfurt will no longer host Germany's top auto show

Germany's next major auto show is scheduled for 2021 and will take place in either Berlin, Hamburg or Munich.

Maisie Williams, aka Arya Stark, stars in Audi's Super Bowl LIV spot

Arya Stark helps Audi promote the E-Tron Sportback in a new Super Bowl spot.

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y getting range boost to 315 miles, deliveries before April

In advanced of its quarterly financial update, Tesla announced a boost in rated range for the Model Y—and deliveries by the end of March.

Tesla Model S and Model X get another range boost, 400-mile range now in reach for S

Model X and Model S are good for more range than currently rated—and a 400-mile Model S is coming soon.

The first electric vehicle from Lincoln won't be the "elegant" version of the Mach-E previously hinted, but the one based on Rivian's skateboard.