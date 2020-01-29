2020 Corolla vs Sentra, 2021 Genesis GV80 revealed, GM's electric future: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Toyota Corolla Nightshade Edition

2020 Toyota Corolla Nightshade Edition

January 29, 2020

2020 Toyota Corolla vs 2020 Nissan Sentra: Compare Cars

The redesigned 2020 Toyota Corolla and redesigned 2020 Nissan Sentra offer two of the freshest takes on the compact sedan segment, and come loaded with active safety features and good standard equipment while still retaining value. 

2020 Hyundai Ioniq EV gets boost in range and price

The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq electric vehicle starts at $34,000 but gets a significant boost in range from 124 miles to 170.  

2020 Nissan Leaf review

The electric hatchback with a range of up to 226 miles earns a TCC Rating of 7 out of 10. 

From Motor Authority:

2021 Genesis GV80

2021 Genesis GV80

2021 Genesis GV80 to feature new turbocharged engines, cutting edge technology

The 2021 Genesis GV80 crossover SUV will offer a pair of new turbocharged engines and offer cutting-edge technology like a road-preview system for the suspension and a new active noise cancellation system.

Hybrid Ghibli will be Maserati's first electrified car, debut at 2020 Beijing auto show

Maserati's lineup will be completely renewed by the end of 2023, and there will also be two new additions along the way.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe spy shots and video

A prototype for Mercedes-AMG's next-generation GLE63 Coupe has been spotted.

From Green Car Reports:

2016 Chevrolet Cruze with Mark Reuss unveiling, Detroit, Jun 2015

2016 Chevrolet Cruze with Mark Reuss unveiling, Detroit, Jun 2015

GM’s electric-vehicle future: President Mark Reuss offers some hints

The future of General Motors involves many more electric cars, and in a few brief answers GM president Mark Reuss gave us some more hints about what, when, and even why. 

2021 Toyota Mirai aims for 400-mile range: More details on sporty hydrogen fuel-cell sedan

The chief engineer of the rear-wheel-drive Toyota Mirai says there's almost nothing carried over to this new hydrogen fuel-cell model. 

Real-world highway range: UK test lauds Kia Niro EV, Tesla Model 3

A real-world test in the UK finds differing range results vs. rated range, but no unpleasant surprises in the way they reach zero charge.

 
