2020 Hyundai Ioniq EV gets boost in range and price

The refreshed 2020 Hyundai Ioniq electric vehicle goes further on a single charge but costs more than last year's model, the automaker announced Wednesday.

The front-wheel-drive compact sedan, which also comes as a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid, has a larger battery pack to boost range from 124 miles to 170 miles in the 2020 model. That 38-kwh battery pack helps the motor generate 134 horsepower and 218 pound-feet of torque, compared to the 28-kwh pack teamed with a motor making 118 horsepower but the same torque in the 2019 model.

The upcharge for this boost in power and range is $2,755, bringing the total to $34,000, including destination, for the base SE model.

Standard equipment includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, adaptive cruise control, and active safety features such as automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and a driver-attention monitor.

The top Limited trim is available for $39,570 and comes with more standard equipment, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, rear automatic braking, a 10.3-inch screen with a navigation system, and Harman Kardon premium audio.

The new model has an increased charging speed, but it still takes 54 minutes to charge up to 80% on a fast charger. On a Level 2 (240V) charger installed in the home or found at destination charging spots, it will take 5.8 hours.

A new Eco+ mode promises to conserve more energy, though the 2020 Ioniq is one of the most efficient electric vehicles on the road based on how much energy it uses per 100 miles.

The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq still qualifies for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit, unlike electric vehicles from Tesla and GM, which have reached the threshold of selling at least 200,000 electric vehicles and the subsequent graduated rollback of the credit. There may be state incentives as well.

The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq is on sale now.