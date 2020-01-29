2020 Nissan Titan price jumps to $37,785, costing more than rivals

Nissan on Wednesday said that it will hike prices on its updated 2020 Titan full-size pickup by around $2,200, and that it will trim the number of body styles on offer to two.

The 2020 Nissan Titan will start at $37,785 for an extended-cab, rear-wheel-drive truck. More popular crew-cab trucks will start at $2,700 more, while a part-time four-wheel-drive system ups the price by around $3,000, depending on trim level.

All in, a Titan Platinum Reserve crew cab with four-wheel drive costs $63,285, making the combination the most expensive in the Titan lineup.

The Titan SV crew cab with four-wheel drive, which is expected to be the most popular trim level, runs $47,005. All prices include a mandatory $1,595 destination charge.

Extended-cab trucks, which Nissan calls King Cab, use a 6.5-foot bed. Crew cabs have a 5.5-foot bed. Last year's single-cab version made use of an 8-foot bed, which has been shelved for 2020.

2020 Nissan Titan

The Titan is considerably more expensive to start than its rivals, and it costs more than last year’s model, which started at about $32,000. However, the single-cab body style available in 2019 has been dropped for the new year, which means a similarly equipped truck is about $2,200 more than it was in 2019.

The base price of an equivalent 2020 Ford F-150 extended cab is just under $37,000 with the optional V-8 engine, as is the basic 2020 Chevy Silverado WT, which makes the 2020 Titan’s point of entry high given its modest sales last year.

To offset the price increase, the 2020 Nissan Titan comes loaded with more standard equipment. This year’s standard-feature roster now includes a slew of active safety tech previously not available including automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warnings, and adaptive cruise control. Additionally, just one engine and transmission combination is on offer, a 5.6-liter V-8 teamed with a 9-speed automatic gearbox that offers two more gear ratios than last year’s setup.

The medium-duty Titan XD costs $46,165 to start, around $1,700 more than a comparable standard Titan, and it comes only as a crew cab with a 6.5-foot bed. The Titan XD includes a beefed-up frame, an upgraded rear differential with a larger rear axle, and upsized brakes. An integrated gooseneck hitch is also standard fare, which helps increase the towing capacity by 1,600 pounds to just over 11,000 pounds.

The automaker has discontinued the Cummins-built turbodiesel that was available last year, and the automaker dropped the slow-selling rear-wheel-drive Titan XD.

Nissan has not not yet announced its 2020 Frontier mid-size pickup truck.