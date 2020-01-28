2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia review, Drako GTE supercar glimpse, Uber pushed to go electric: What's New @ The Car Connection

The 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia gets an infotainment upgrade to match its uniquely Italian styling that is both sporty and sensuous. It also delivers the goods: agile handling, strong engines, and a thrilling performance model. It gets a 6.8 TCC Rating.
The 2020 Subaru WRX and performance-oriented WRX STI are roomy if not rough riding compact cars with sporty rally car DNA. A 6-speed manual is standard, as is a giant wing on the STI. The overall value earns the WRX a TCC Rating of 6 out of 10.
From Motor Authority:
Drako GTE
Jay Leno gets the low-down on the $1.25M Drako GTE electric super sedan
The Drako GTE is a 1,200-horsepower electric super sedan limited to just 25 units, and Jay Leno has just tested it.
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee-based 3-row SUV spy shots
Jeep is working on a three-row SUV sharing a platform and styling with a redesigned Grand Cherokee due about the same time.
Cadillac Super Cruise will soon be able to change lanes
Cadillac's Super Cruise hands-free driver-assist system is being made smarter and available on more models in the lineup.
From Green Car Reports:
Uber electric car
California report: To be the green choice, ride-hailing needs to go electric
And despite sophisticated algorithms, Uber and Lyft have too many "deadhead miles"—meaning miles with the driver and no passenger.
Karma plans US-built all-electric pickup and SUV
California's Karma Automotive is planning both a pickup and SUV that will be all-electric and potential rivals to Rivian.
Ad for Presidential candidate Yang features Tesla, talks automation
Andrew Yang drives a Tesla Model X while speaking about manufacturing automation, jobs, and the changing economy.
