2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia review, Drako GTE supercar glimpse, Uber pushed to go electric: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia review

The 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia gets an infotainment upgrade to match its uniquely Italian styling that is both sporty and sensuous. It also delivers the goods: agile handling, strong engines, and a thrilling performance model. It gets a 6.8 TCC Rating.

2020 Subaru WRX review

The 2020 Subaru WRX and performance-oriented WRX STI are roomy if not rough riding compact cars with sporty rally car DNA. A 6-speed manual is standard, as is a giant wing on the STI. The overall value earns the WRX a TCC Rating of 6 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

Drako GTE

Jay Leno gets the low-down on the $1.25M Drako GTE electric super sedan

The Drako GTE is a 1,200-horsepower electric super sedan limited to just 25 units, and Jay Leno has just tested it.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee-based 3-row SUV spy shots

Jeep is working on a three-row SUV sharing a platform and styling with a redesigned Grand Cherokee due about the same time.

Cadillac Super Cruise will soon be able to change lanes

Cadillac's Super Cruise hands-free driver-assist system is being made smarter and available on more models in the lineup.

From Green Car Reports:

Uber electric car

California report: To be the green choice, ride-hailing needs to go electric

And despite sophisticated algorithms, Uber and Lyft have too many "deadhead miles"—meaning miles with the driver and no passenger.

Karma plans US-built all-electric pickup and SUV

California's Karma Automotive is planning both a pickup and SUV that will be all-electric and potential rivals to Rivian.

Ad for Presidential candidate Yang features Tesla, talks automation

Andrew Yang drives a Tesla Model X while speaking about manufacturing automation, jobs, and the changing economy.