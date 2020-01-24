2020 Gladiator vs Ranger, Capone's Caddy for sale, Mercedes EQC issues: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

January 24, 2020

2020 Jeep Gladiator vs. 2020 Ford Ranger: Compare Trucks

The two new mid-size pickups vie for new buyers, but which one is best?

GM develops system to make towing behind pickup trucks safer

The system would use trailers equipped with disc brakes and ABS to stop faster. 

2020 BMW X2 review

The stylish cousin to the X1, the 2020 BMW X2 snips some room for its roofline and piles on the price tag. Performance is great, but is the compromise worth it? We give the 2020 X2 a 6.4 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

Al Capone's 1928 Cadillac Series 341 Town Sedan

Al Capone's 1928 Cadillac Series 341 Town Sedan

Untouchable: 1928 Cadillac armored car likely owned by Al Capone for sale

The 1928 Cadillac Series 341-A Town Sedan believed to be owned by infamous mobster Al Capone is up for sale, but without all the bullet-proof armor. 

Want to be a faster driver? Learn how on ice

Maserati's winter drive event lets anyone learn the limits of car control in an idyllic snowy mountain town. 

How good of a rally vehicle is the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon?

Team O'Neil tests the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon on its timed rally run to see how nimble the big SUV is.  

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 - first drive - Norway, May 2019

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 - first drive - Norway, May 2019

Mercedes unfazed by battery-supply issues for EQC, still targeting 50,000 in 2020

The Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV has been produced at a much smaller volume than anticipated, but Daimler hasn't adjusted expectations. 

FIat Chrysler and iPhone maker head toward electric-vehicle venture

FCA and Foxconn, already an investor in Byton, are talking about developing EVs together.

Diesel damages: Canada slaps VW with new fine for environmental violations

More than four years after the diesel scandal hit, VW has been fined by Canada for violating environmental laws and importing nonconforming vehicles. 

 


 
 
