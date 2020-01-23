Toyota and Honda recall millions, Vanderall Edison 2 review, Prius's limited future? What's New @ The Car Connection

Toyota recalls 2.9 million newer vehicles for airbag and seat belt defects

The cars may have a faulty sensor that could malfunction in a crash.

Honda recalls 2.4 million vehicles for a separate Takata airbag issue

The automaker says defective airbags may not properly inflate if the car is involved in a crash.

2020 Audi TT review

Exceptional turbo power and taut handling put the minimalist Audi TT at the top of our enthusiast mind, but it's cramped and pricey and lacks some safety touches. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Vanderhall Edison three wheeler

First drive review: The 2020 Vanderhall Edison 2 commands attention

The 2020 Vanderhall Edison 2 is an electric three-wheeler that attracts attention even in Beverly Hills.

Ghosn: Nissan "will go bankrupt in two to three years"

Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn told his attorney that Nissan will go bankrupt in two to three years.

Six-wheel Indomitus 2017 Ford F-550 Super Duty can be yours for $135,000

The Minnesota Soybean Research Council commissioned the "Diesel Brothers" to build the Indomitus 2017 Ford F-550 six-wheeler to show off soybeans as a source for biodiesel.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius was a hybrid trendsetter 15 years ago. Now what?

With a growing lineup of high-mpg Toyota hybrids and conflicting messages on the Prius' future, the nameplate faces reinvention or irrelevance.

Report: EPA eases up on plan to rework mpg rules

Instead of doing away with some of the current incentives for hybrids and PHEVs, it might just limit the annual hike to 1.5% through 2026.

Hyundai and Kia invest in UK electric commercial-vehicle maker Arrival

Hyundai and Kia have formed a development partnership with the UK-based electric commercial vehicle maker Arrival.