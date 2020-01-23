Toyota recalls 2.9 million newer vehicles for airbag and seat belt defects

Toyota is recalling 2.9 million hatchbacks and sedans from a defective electronic control unit that can malfunction during a crash, the automaker announced Tuesday. The signal from crash sensors might not be read, leading to incomplete deployment of airbags and seat belt pretensioners. This can increase the risk of injury in a crash.

Affected vehicles include:

2011-2019 Toyota Corolla

2011-2013 Toyota Matrix

2012-2018 Toyota Avalon

2013-2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid.

Toyota will inspect and fix the defect, if there is one, free of charge. Owners will notified by mail in mid-March. This is the third recall in the past week for Toyota. On Monday, Toyota and Lexus recalled nearly 700,000 new vehicles for a failed fuel pump; also on Tuesday, Toyota recalled 139,000 RAV4, Celica, and Supra models from model years 1997-2000 for a faulty airbag inflator.

To see if your vehicle is affected, visit Toyota's recall site, or call 1-800-331-4331 for Toyota vehicles and 1-800-255-3987 for Lexus vehicles.