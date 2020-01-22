Honda recalls 2.4 million vehicles for a separate Takata airbag issue

Honda is recalling 2.4 million older model Honda and Acura vehicles to inspect and replace airbag inflators supplied by Takata, Honda announced Tuesday. The recall affects 1996-2003 model years, but Honda said it was not related to prior Takata airbag inflator recalls.

Last week, BMW, Nissan, GM, and other automakers continued the largest recall in automotive history by recalling vehicles repaired with like-for-like defective airbag inflators by Takata, the bankrupt Japanese supplier at the center of Honda's latest recall. Takata-supplied airbags had a defective inflator that could erupt and spray shrapnel into front-seat occupants.

Honda said airbag inflators made with the non-azide propellant (NADI) predate and are different from Takata's widespread, ongoing recall.

"If a recalled NADI inflator-equipped airbag with degraded propellant deploys during a crash, it may deploy too slowly or, in very rare cases, too forcefully, rupturing and throwing metal pieces of the inflator toward vehicle occupants," Honda said in a statement.

The affected Honda vehicles are:

1998-2000 Accord (coupe and sedan)

1996-2000 Civic (coupe and sedan)

1997-2001 CR-V

1998-2001 Odyssey

1997-1998 EV Plus

The affected Acura vehicles are:

1997-1998 2.2CL

1997-1999 3.0CL

1998-1999 2.3CL

2001-2002 3.2CL

2001-2002 MDX

1998-2003 3.5RL

1999-2001 3.2TL.

Honda is aware of only one incident worldwide, which occurred in a 2012 crash in Texas.

Honda will notify owner by mid-March, then inspect and repair the defective inflator for free when replacement parts are available. Owners can visit Acura's recall website or Honda's recall website, or can call 888-234-2138 to check on the status of the recall.