2020 Hyundai Sonata review, 2020 BMW M8 first drive, Cruise Origin debuts the future: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited is the best mid-size sedan

The redesigned 2020 Hyundai Sonata wears a striking fastback style and has a luxury-leaning interior. The Limited trim blends power, grace, sophistication, roominess, and value to make the Sonata the best mid-size sedan on the market.

2021 Kia Seltos crossover nets up to 31 mpg combined rating, starts at $23,110

The 2021 Kia Seltos, the smallest crossover SUV in Kia's lineup, comes fairly well-equipped and gets good fuel economy starting just above $23,000.

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class review

With exceptional safety, a lush interior, a choice of engines and body styles, and a price tag that waters the eyes, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class merits a 7.8 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2020 BMW M8 Competition

First drive review: The 2020 BMW M8 may be a large coupe, but it cooks

The 2020 BMW M8 can handle whatever you throw at it.

Barrett-Jackson scales new heights with record-setting Scottsdale sale

Seven days of Barrett-Jackson auctions in Scottsdale totaled more than $141 million with over 1,900 vehicles sold.

Jaguar Land Rover created a shape-shifting seat to make you think you're walking

The company is researching actuators in seats that could stimulate muscles to avoid the health risks associated with sitting for too long.

From Green Car Reports:

Cruise Origin driverless vehicle - cargo version

Cruise Origin launches the driverless future of electric mobility

With the introduction of its fourth-generation self-driving vehicle, Cruise hopes to commercialize the technology on a much broader scale.

In Michigan, Tesla cleared to service its cars—but still not actually sell them

With a settlement announced Wednesday, Tesla can service, demonstrate, and do everything short of title transfer in the state.

Canoo opens waitlist for subscription-only EV, offers Tesla-like referral perks

The startup electric mobility company Canoo aims to give the most engaged prospective customers top priority.