2020 Audi A4 review, behind the scenes of TV's best car show, Tesla fires back: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Audi A4 review

The refreshed 2020 Audi A4 sedan, Allroad wagon, and S4 performance variant get technology upgrades and a fresh look to stay competitive in the luxury compact sedan segment. It earns a TCC rating of 7 out of 10.

2020 Ford Super Duty review

With the 2020 Super Duty, Ford’s workhorse heavy-duty pickup truck gets a fresh face and new off-road package across an impress range to compete with newer rivals from Ram and General Motors. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

2020 Jaguar F-Type review

Sensual style and bottle-rocket performance pitch the 2020 Jaguar F-Type to the top of our sports-car lust list—but a new version's coming soon. We give the current F-Type a 6.8 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

The Price Is Right Dream Car Week

“The Price Is Right” is TV’s best car show—and not just during Dream Car Week

TV’s most popular game show doesn’t just give away the small stuff. We went on set to find out how it’s been the best car show on TV since 1972.

First drive review: 2020 Ford Super Duty Tremor crawls and hauls

The 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty Tremor tows and hauls as well as it tackles an off-road trail.

2022 Chevy Corvette Z06 spy shots and video

Chevy engineers have been spotted testing a hotter version of the mid-engined C8 Corvette.

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Tesla Model 3 - IIHS small overlap frontal crash test

Tesla says unintended acceleration claims are "completely false"

Tesla also alleges that the petition claiming an alarmingly high rate of such reports was brought on by a short-seller of the company's stock.

Subaru aims for dramatic CO2 cuts: All hybrids and EVs by mid 2030s

With some collaboration with Toyota, electric vehicles and hybrids will make up 40 percent of Subaru's lineup by 2040.

Analysis suggests Volkswagen electric-car targets are out of reach

A UK consultancy isn't convinced on Volkswagen's targets for electric vehicles—of a cumulative 28 million EVs by 2028.