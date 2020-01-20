2020 Hyundai Venue review, worst spin-off models, Audi PHEVs arrive: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: The 2020 Hyundai Venue sets a small but splashy stage

With the Venue, Hyundai finds a niche below the Kona for first-time crossover buyers who want rugged style and slim prices. But can it pass the utility test?

Toyota, Lexus recall nearly 700,000 new models for fuel pump failure

Toyota is recalling 695,541 new Toyota and Lexus vehicles for a fuel pump that can fail, causing the engine to stall, which can increase the risk of a crash,

Takata airbag recall expands as Nissan, BMW, GM, Ferrari call back already repaired vehicles

Nissan, BMW, and GM replace a temporary like-for-like fix with its latest recall for defective Takata airbag components.

From Motor Authority:

Chevy SSR

The 19 worst spin-off models of all time

From the Acura ZDX to the Tesla Model X, these spin-off models were better off spun into the trash.

2021 Ford baby Bronco spy shots

Ford's baby Bronco has been spotted, and word on the street is that it will be called an Adventurer.

Next-generation Nissan Z reportedly has 400 hp, retro design

A new report says the next-generation Nissan Z will get Infiniti's twin-turbo V-6 and feature retro styling cues.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid (Euro-spec) - first drive, October 2019

Plug-in hybrid versions of Audi Q5 crossover and A8 sedan arrive for the US

With larger 14.1-kwh battery packs and stronger performance, the latest plug-in hybrids aim to support the brand's grand EV plans.

New Jersey approves $5,000 EV rebate, charging infrastructure, electric transit

The U.S. state of New Jersey has one of the most ambitious programs yet, on the state level, for encouraging electric cars.

An upcoming electric version of the Volvo XC90 SUV will be Volvo's third EV and is due to be U.S.-made.