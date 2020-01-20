Toyota, Lexus recall nearly 700,000 new models for fuel pump failure

Toyota is recalling 695,541 new Toyota and Lexus vehicles for a fuel pump that can fail, causing the engine to stall, which can increase the risk of a crash, the NHTSA announced Monday.

An impeller in the low-pressure pump in the fuel tank that supplies pressure to the fuel injection system can deform. The driver may be warned of the failure by a check engine light, or by the engine running rough. The car may not start at all, or, at low speeds, the vehicle can stall. The vehicle could stall at higher speeds "in rare instances," Toyota acknowledged in paperwork filed with the NHTSA.

Hybrid versions of the recalled models have a fail-safe mode that "does not present an unreasonable risk to safety," so Toyota is not yet recalling them.

The remedy is still being developed, prompting Toyota to issue a stop-sale order to prevent Toyota/Lexus dealers from selling the affected new cars still on dealer lots. The vehicles in question were manufactured from early August 2018 through late January 2019.

Affected Lexus models include:

2019 ES350

2018-2019 GS 200T/350

2018-2019 GX460

2018-2019 IS 300

2018-2019 LC500

2018-2019 LS500

2018-2019 LX570

2019 NX300

2018-2019 RC 300/350

2018-2019 RX350.

Affected Toyota models include:

2018-2019 4Runner

2019 Avalon

2018-2019 Camry

2019 Corolla

2018-2019 Highlander

2018-2019 Land Cruiser

2018-2019 Sequoia

2018-2019 Sienna

2018-2019 Tacoma

2018-2019 Tundra

The stop-sale order is effective immediately. Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by March 13. Once the remedy is known, the vehicles will be fixed for free. Owners who have paid to fix the vehicle will be reimbursed.

To see if your vehicle is affected, visit www.safercar.gov or contact Toyota customer service at 1-888-27-9371 for recall number 20TB02 and 20TA02, or contact Lexus customer service at 1-800-255-3987 for recall number 20LB01 and 20LA01.