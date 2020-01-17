2020 Audi A4 returns, Tesla subject to NHTSA safety petition, Honda Clarity PHEV updated: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Audi A4

2020 Audi A4

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
January 17, 2020

 Refreshed 2020 Audi A4 returns to the U.S. with more content for less money 

Audi is upping the value for a revamped and refreshed A4 sedan and wagon lineup, including next-generation infotainment systems. 

2020 Lexus UX review

Lexus has a family of crossover SUVs, but the smallest and one of the most efficient also has some of the edgiest styling. For 2020 we give the Lexus UX a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2019 Tesla Model 3 - IIHS side impact crash test

2019 Tesla Model 3 - IIHS side impact crash test

NHTSA safety petition revives unintended acceleration—and this time, it's Tesla behind the wheel

A petition filed with the NHTSA alleges Tesla cars exhibit unintended acceleration. Will it go the way of Audi, or Toyota?

Unsold Buick GNX with 202 miles now for sale on Bring a Trailer

A 1987 Buick GNX, one of only 547 ever made, never made it off the dealer lot and is now going up for sale on Bring a Trailer.  

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

2020 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

 
The 2020 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is one of the longest-range plug-in hybrids; but it's only offered for dealer stock in California.
 
 
Electric cars and mobility hubs will be at the center of a growth strategy for the brand in the next decade. 
 
