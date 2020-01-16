2020 Subaru Ascent review, 2021 Genesis GV80 review, Porsche Taycan range disappoints: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Subaru Ascent review update: 3-row SUV climbs to safety

The 2020 Subaru Ascent is a three-row crossover SUV that comes loaded with standard safety features, all-wheel drive, and comfy seating for up to eight passengers.

Takata airbag recall expands as Nissan calls back more than 300,000 vehicles

Nissan aims to replace a temporary fix with its latest recall for defective Takata airbag components, affecting many Nissan- and Infiniti-brand vehicles.

2020 BMW i3 review

The BMW i3 has electric power and gas as a backup; it's an oddly complicated solution to greener driving that's already been put out of date by long-range battery cars. We give it a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Genesis GV80

First drive review: 2021 Genesis GV80 brings crossover style to the upstart brand

The 2021 Genesis GV80, the brand's first SUV, appeals for its style and luxury.

2020 Polaris Slingshot arrives with automated-manual transmission, new engines

The 2020 Polaris Slingshot three-wheeler gets a pair of new engines, a new automated manual transmission, and improved interior technology.

2020 Audi A5 refines its tech and look to match the A4

New infotainment and a revised look mark the updates to the 2020 Audi A5/S5 family.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo

Highest-performance version of Porsche Taycan electric car goes lowest on range

EPA ratings have confirmed that the top-performance Taycan Turbo S electric car has an even lower range than the Taycan Turbo.

Volkswagen diesel settlement funding electric school buses

Michigan and Virginia are among the states using VW diesel settlement money to go electric with their school buses.

The same electric-car toolkit will share battery and propulsion pieces but allow a lot of flexibility—even for e-Power series hybrids.