Refreshed 2020 Audi A4 returns to the U.S. with more content for less money

January 16, 2020

After much delay, the 2020 Audi A4 is officially returning to North America. Audi showed off the facelifted compact sedan and wagon for the European market in May, 2019, but didn't confirm U.S. specs and pricing until Tuesday.

The 2020 A4 and S4 sedans, as well as the A4 Allroad wagon, wear a larger, broader grille, and underneath the standard LED headlights are larger air intakes. Audi says almost every piece of sheet metal "has been transformed," but you'd have to look really close to see the differences. 

Inside, the A4 shows off the first use of the MIB 3 infotainment system, headlined by a new 10.1-inch touchscreen that ditches the controller knob in the console. The third-generation MIB system promises quicker processing speeds, better natural-voice controls, and acoustic feedback on the touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is standard. The second generation of Audi's excellent virtual cockpit is available on 12.3-inch cluster display. 

The powertrains carry over with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic that makes 188 horsepower in front-wheel drive or 248 hp in Quattro all-wheel drive. The S4 comes with AWD standard and uses a 349-hp 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic.  

The 2020 Audi A4 starts at $38,395 in Premium trim and $41,895 with AWD, which is $1,100 cheaper than the 2019 model listed now. In addition to the new touchscreen that is much larger than the 7.0-inch display screen of the outgoing model, the 2020 Audi A4 comes with automatic emergency braking, power sunroof, eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats, ambient lighting, and three-zone climate control. 

Premium Plus starts at $41,995, which is $400 less than the 2019, and Prestige starts at $47,985, which is $2,000 more than the 2019. AWD adds $3,000, and all prices include $995 destination.

The 2020 A4 Allroad wagon with standard AWD starts at $45,595 in Premium, $48,695 in Premium Plus, and ranges up to $54,645 in top Prestige trim.

The 2020 S4 with standard AWD starts at $51,895 in Premium, $53,395 in Premium Plus, and $59,325 in Prestige. 

