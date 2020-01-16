Takata airbag recall expands as Nissan calls back more than 300,000 vehicles

Nissan is recalling more than 300,000 vehicles in the U.S. to replace what had been a temporary fix to defective airbag inflators, according to Automotive News.

The recall covers vehicles that were already recalled for airbag inflators that could rupture and shoot metal shrapnel into drivers and passengers. The original supplier, Takata, replaced the faulty airbag inflators with one that does not use a desiccant, which was believed to be the source of the defect, especially in hot and humid regions.

Recalled models include:

2001-2003 Nissan Maxima

2002-2006 Nissan Sentra

2002-2004 Nissan Pathfinder

2007-2011 Nissan Versa sedan and hatchback.

Nissan's luxury brand, Infiniti, is also recalling certain vehicles:

2001-2004 Infiniti I30 and I35

2002-2003 Infiniti QX4

2003-2008 Infiniti FX35 and FX45

2006-2010 Infiniti M35.

The after-effects of the largest automotive recall in history are still reverberating. Vehicles were recalled worldwide by nearly every major automaker.

An estimated 41.6 million vehicles with 56 million defective airbags covering most brands have been recalled in the U.S., some twice, since the issue was first acted upon in 2015, according to the NHTSA. Last week, Subaru recalled nearly 500,000 vehicles for the same issue as Nissan. And there could be more to come.

Takata, the original supplier of the defective airbags that is now bankrupt, issued a statement on January 8, 2020, that 10 million more replacement airbag inflators used by 14 automakers would need to be recalled. The NHTSA estimated in November that about 25 percent, or 13 million vehicles, still hadn't been repaired. Sixteen people in the U.S. have been killed and at least 250 injured by the defective airbag inflators.

Nissan will begin notifying customers in February and will replace the like-for-like airbag inflators with a new one from a different supplier at no cost to owners. For more on the Takata recall, visit NHTSA's Takata hub or visit Nissan's Takata recall page.