Takata airbag recall expands as Nissan, BMW, GM, Ferrari call back already repaired vehicles

More automakers are recalling vehicles already recalled and repaired in the ongoing Takata airbag recall. The latest surge in recalls covers vehicles that had a temporary replacement, or like-for-like repair, while regulators and automakers scrambled to assess the scope of one of the largest automotive recalls in history.

Last week, Nissan recalled more than 300,000 vehicles in the U.S. to replace what had been a temporary fix to defective airbag inflators, according to Automotive News.

The recall covers vehicles that were already recalled for airbag inflators that could rupture and shoot metal shrapnel into drivers and passengers.

Recalled models include:

2001-2003 Nissan Maxima

2002-2006 Nissan Sentra

2002-2004 Nissan Pathfinder

2007-2011 Nissan Versa sedan and hatchback.

Nissan's luxury brand, Infiniti, is also recalling certain vehicles:

2001-2004 Infiniti I30 and I35

2002-2003 Infiniti QX4

2003-2008 Infiniti FX35 and FX45

2006-2010 Infiniti M35.

BMW is also recalling about 350,000 models for the explosive airbag inflator on the driver's and passenger's side. Those models affected by the driver's side airbag include:

2008-2013 BMW 1-Series

2006-2013 BMW 3-Series

2006-2013 BMW M3

2013-2015 BMW X1

2007-2010 BMW X3

2007-2013 BMW X5

2008-2014 BMW X6

2010-2011 BMW X6 Active Hybrid;

Those vehicles affected by the passenger's side airbag include:

2000-2006 BMW 3-Series

2000-2006 BMW M3.

Also announced on Monday, General Motors recalled 699 units of certain 2007-2008 heavy duty versions of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500.

Ferrari also recalled 982 vehicles for the passenger airbag inflator defect. Those models include:

2009-2011 Ferrari California

2010-2011 Ferrari 458 Italia

The after-effects of one of the largest automotive recalls in history are still reverberating. Vehicles were recalled worldwide by nearly every major automaker.

An estimated 41.6 million vehicles with 56 million defective airbags covering most brands have been recalled in the U.S., some twice, since the issue was first acted upon in 2015, according to the NHTSA. Last week, Subaru recalled nearly 500,000 vehicles for the same issue as Nissan. And there could be more to come.

Takata, the original supplier of the defective airbags that is now bankrupt, issued a statement on January 8, 2020, that 10 million more replacement airbag inflators used by 14 automakers would need to be recalled. The NHTSA estimated in November that about 25%, or 13 million vehicles, still hadn't been repaired. Sixteen people in the U.S. have been killed and at least 250 injured by the defective airbag inflators.

Nissan and GM will begin notifying customers in February (BMW in March) and will replace the like-for-like airbag inflators with a new one from a different supplier at no cost to owners. For more on the Takata recall, visit NHTSA's Takata hub or visit Nissan's Takata recall page or BMW's recall page.