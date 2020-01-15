Highlander vs. Pilot, 2021 GMC Yukon review, Lucid Air to launch in April: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Toyota Highlander vs. Honda Pilot: Compare Crossover SUVs

The 2020 Toyota Highlander and 2020 Honda Pilot are three-row crossover SUVs with large interiors, standard active safety features, and strong V-6 engines. But the redesigned Highlander gets the edge for features.

2021 GMC Yukon preview

The newest big SUV from GMC is even larger and V-8 powered when it goes on sale in summer 2020.

2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class compact luxury sedan is the least-expensive way to get into a new Benz and it comes correct with good looks, loaded features, and a turbo-4.

From Motor Authority:

2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali

First drive review: 2021 GMC Yukon Denali tacks toward first-class SUV status

We take a quick spin in the 2021 GMC Yukon Denali.

Genesis GV80 brings crossover style to the upstart brand

Genesis revealed its first SUV, the 2020 GV80 in Seoul, South Korea, and it's ready to be the brand's top seller.

BMW i8 to bow out in April

BMW's i8 is on its way out but a much more powerful replacement could be brewing at the M division.

From Green Car Reports:

Lucid AIr

Lucid Air electric sedan: Full reveal in April, production by end of 2020

California's Lucid will show its electric Air luxury sedan in April in New York, and start production in Arizona by the end of the year.

Electric cars got much cleaner in 2019, as coal plants were retired at a record pace

Coal plants were retired at a near-record rate in 2019, and generation from renewables surpassed coal—making EVs a lot cleaner.

Honda and Isuzu join forces to build fuel-cell commercial trucks

With a Honda-GM joint venture soon ramping up but the infrastructure lagging, commercial trucks could be a good outlet for Honda fuel-cell tech.