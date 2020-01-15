2020 Toyota Highlander vs. Honda Pilot: Compare Crossover SUVs

2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

6.8
Expert Rating

People's Vote

votesCast Your Vote!
Read full review »
2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

#6 in Large SUVs
6.5
Expert Rating

People's Vote

votesCast Your Vote!
Read full review »
Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
January 15, 2020
2020 Toyota Highlander XLE

2020 Toyota Highlander XLE

The 2020 Toyota Highlander and the 2020 Honda Pilot might not have the same rugged good looks as the 2020 Kia Telluride, yet those legacy family haulers excel where it matters most to most families, in comfort and safety. 

But which one of them does it better?

The redesigned 2020 Highlander narrowly wins with a TCC Rating of 6.8 before any crash testing has been factored in. Since it’s new, it understandably has more tech features than the spartan base model of the 2020 Honda Pilot, which has a TCC Rating of 6.5. 

The numbers rarely tell the whole story. Here’s a bit more how they stack up beyond their overall ratings. 

 

2020 Toyota Highlander XLE

2020 Toyota Highlander XLE

2020 Toyota Highlander XLE

2020 Toyota Highlander XLE

2020 Toyota Highlander XLE

2020 Toyota Highlander XLE

 

The redesigned Highlander got swole for 2020, bro, with flexed wheel arches, bulging air intakes, and a raised rear-end that completes its athletic look. Fortunately, Toyota tamed its ever-growing trapezoidal grille for a split mesh grille with a pouty lower lip intent on hitting that last power clean. Inside, the asymmetrical style of the dash and the controls are visually...interesting, while the shallow storage shelf between the dash and the glove box adds some truck-like convenience.

2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

 

The 2020 Honda Pilot is more staid, inside and out. But conservative can be appealing. It’s clean and straightforward, without rugged pretensions or angular nonsense that doesn’t serve the function of the family hauler to get here, there, and everywhere safely and in comfort. It was updated in 2019 with more chrome, but the large crossover leans more toward minivan than SUV. Inside, the soft black upper part of the dash is nicely wedded to the lighter, earthier tones on the lower plastic parts. An electronic gear selector keeps the console narrow and offers up more interior room than the Highlander, and the low sightline of the windshield makes for excellent outward vision. The center stack is more symmetrical and attractive, and conservative wins on the inside every time. Even though the scores are the same, the Pilot gets the nod for a cleaner interior. 

But under the hood, the 2020 Highlander has more to it than the 2020 Pilot. Both use a 3.5-liter V-6 engine, but the Highlander provides more grunt. With an 8-speed automatic, It makes 295 horsepower and 263 pound-feet of torque in front- or all-wheel drive. Most Pilots will take off with a 6-speed automatic, which makes 280 hp and 262 lb-ft in front- or all-wheel drive. Both the Highlander and Pilot can tow up to 5,000 pounds. Honda provides a 9-speed automatic on higher trims to boost fuel economy, but it only adds about 1 mpg combined to 20 mpg city, 27 highway, 23 combined. All-wheel-drive versions lose 1 mpg.

Fuel economy is better in the Highlander, with a rating of 20/27/23 mpg in all-wheel drive. The Highlander Hybrid swings for the fuel economy fences with an excellent 243-hp Hybrid system that uses a 2.5-liter inline-4 with a battery mounted below the rear seats and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) overseeing the motors on either axle for all-wheel drive. It’s not as quiet or refined as the Pilot, but it is relatively seamless and gets 35/34/35 mpg.

The creature comforts inside tilt the scales back to the Pilot. 

Larger and roomier than the outgoing model, the 2020 Highlander has comfy seating for four or five people who sit in the first two rows. The three seats in the third row are fine for small passengers, or the small at heart, but the Pilot does it better (the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica minivan does it better than both). 

The Highlander has slightly more total cargo space at 84.3 cubic feet compared to the Pilot’s 83.8 cubic feet, but all three rows of seats are roomier in the Pilot—even though second-row leg room is greater in the Highlander. The Pilot could fit eight adult-sized passengers, though teens in the third row will be a gangly bundle of knees and elbows and acne. 

Both models come with a three-seat middle row bench that can be swapped out for individual captain’s chairs. In higher trims of the Pilot, the second row slides out of the way for better access to the third row with the push of a button.

Things get complicated when it comes to standard features. Both automakers equip their family haulers with standard active safety features that should be copied by every other automaker. Both have automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control, which often is a pricey option. The Highlander edges the Pilot with lane-departure warnings. 

 

2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

 

The redesigned Highlander comes in L, LE, XLE, Limited, and Platinum trim levels. Its newness is reflected in a starting price of just under $36,000, and includes power features, a power driver seat, keyless ignition, LED headlights, three-zone climate control, 18-inch wheels, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. All-wheel drive adds $1,600 on the L, LE, and XLE. The Hybrid is available on all but the base L trim for an additional $1,400. We recommend the LE at $37,920, which adds a power liftgate, blind-spot monitors, fog lights, and leather trim accents. 

2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

The Pilot starts just over $32,000 as an LX model, and ascending trims are the EX, EX-L, Touring, or Elite. The base model is pretty basic, with a 5.0-inch display screen and one USB port. All-wheel drive adds $2,000 across the board. We recommend the Pilot EX, which costs $35,525 for front-drive models. The extra cost adds blind-spot monitors, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, three-zone automatic climate controls, power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, and two USB charge ports. 

It’s easy to spend more than $50,000 on either family hauler, but at that price, there are more luxurious options. 

The 2020 Highlander gets the edge overall but the newer model is accordingly more expensive. The aging, less expensive Pilot is still stylish and well-equipped. For the fuel-conscious buyer, consider the peerless Highlander Hybrid.


Summary

6.8
Expert Rating
The 2020 Toyota Highlander puts practicality above all else, but handling and styling make worthwhile cameos.
6.5
Expert Rating
The 2020 Honda Pilot is a three-row family crossover at the top of its class.

Styling

6.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Highlander has roughed up its bland image a little.
Read More
6.0
Expert Rating
Conservative and capacious, the 2020 Pilot doesn’t break any molds—and that’s not a bad thing.
Read More

Performance

7.0
Expert Rating
Highlander performance isn’t just sky-high fuel economy.
Read More
6.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Pilot doesn’t sacrifice comfort or capability to haul big families.
Read More

Comfort & Quality

9.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Highlander’s larger footprint translates to more space inside.
Read More
9.0
Expert Rating
Families won’t argue about what seats to take in the 2020 Honda Pilot.
Read More

Safety

No crash-test scores exist yet for the 2020 Highlander.
Read More
8.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Honda Pilot is one of the safest picks among family crossovers.
Read More

Features

8.0
Expert Rating
Big touchscreens and family-friendly features highlight the 2020 Highlander.
Read More
6.0
Expert Rating
Base Pilots don’t have many features, but the rest are well-equipped.
Read More

Fuel Economy

4.0
Expert Rating
Pick the Highlander Hybrid for excellent gas mileage.
Read More
4.0
Expert Rating
The 2020 Honda Pilot is mid-pack among full-sizers for fuel economy.
Read More

MSRP

from N/A
from $31,550

Invoice

from N/A
from $28,851

Fuel Economy - Combined City and Highway

22

Engine

Regular Unleaded V-6, 3.5 L

Drivetrain

Front Wheel Drive Read Full Specs
Compare Free Dealer Price Quote
With competitive price quotes from multiple dealers, you will be prepared when you meet your local car dealer. Please tell us how to contact you so that dealers can compete for your business!
Search Dealers by ZIP Code
Update ZIP Code
2020 Toyota Highlander
2020 Honda Pilot
Looking for dealers in your area...
Powered By
By submitting this form, you agree to be contacted at the phone number you provided, which may include autodials, text messages, and/or pre-recorded calls; this consent is not a condition of purchase. Message and data rates may apply. Privacy Policy
Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Nissan Leaf revealed: Electric car offers more tech and better safety features for less money 2020 Nissan Leaf revealed: Electric car offers more tech and better safety features for less money
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport starts at $31,565 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport starts at $31,565
Honda Civic Coupe: Best Coupe To Buy 2020 Honda Civic Coupe: Best Coupe To Buy 2020
Kia Stinger: Best Hatchback To Buy 2020 Kia Stinger: Best Hatchback To Buy 2020
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.