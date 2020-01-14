Atlas Cross Sport price, Audi SQ8 comes to US, 2020 Chevy Bolt discounts: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport starts at $31,565

The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport will start at $31,565, including $1,020 destination, when it arrives on dealer lots this quarter

2020 Nissan Armada review

The 2020 Nissan Armada is a dated full-size SUV that seats eight and is a better value than the mechanically similar Infiniti QX80. The technology is old, but the V-8 makes for powerful towing capacity. It earns a TCC rating of 5.6 out of 10.

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class review

Available in sedan, coupe, and cabriolet styles ranging from the C300 to the AMG C63 S, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class features gorgeous styling inside and out and a wealth of powertrain options. It earns a strong TCC rating of 7 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2019 Audi SQ8 TDI

Performance-focused 2020 Audi SQ7 and SQ8 crossovers coming to US

The SQ8 and SQ7 will feature 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8s that make 500 horsepower.

Aussie team reveals 850-horsepower Ford Mustang

Retired racer Dick Johnson has developed a special Mustang with more power than the latest Shelby GT500.

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 spy shots

Chevy engineers have been spotted testing a hotter version of the mid-engined C8 Corvette.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV, Dismal Nitch, Washington

2020 Chevy Bolt EV: $10,000 off now, lease deals ahead of tax-credit sunset April 1

GM is offering some best-ever lease deals on the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV, as well as up to $10,000 off for buyers.

Nissan cleans up cabin design, just says no to more touchscreens

Nissan is aiming to keep it simple—without adding more screens—for its upcoming electric vehicles as well as some mainstream models.

Talking Teslas might warn pedestrians—and perhaps express a bit more

The speakers for pedestrian alert sounds could be repurposed to allow cars to "talk" to pedestrians or other drivers, or play audio snippets.



