2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport starts at $31,565

The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport will start at $31,565, including $1,020 destination, when it arrives on dealer lots this quarter, the automaker announced Tuesday.

Based on the Volkswagen Atlas three-row crossover SUV, the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport is a two-row, five-seat crossover that is lower and shorter than the Atlas, but larger than Volkswagen's best-selling vehicle in the U.S. in the Tiguan. Like the size, the pricing skews much closer to the Atlas, starting just $400 less than Volkswagen's largest passenger vehicle.

Available in eight confusing trim levels, the Atlas Cross Sport is powered by 235-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission driving the front-wheels. The same 276-hp 3.6-liter V-6 from the Atlas is available on higher trims for $1,400 more. Volkswagen's all-wheel-drive system, called 4 Motion, adds $1,900 across the lineup.

The base S model comes with a 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, cloth seats, Bluetooth connectivity, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, two USB-C ports, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitors.

The SE trim starts at $34,965 and adds a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, leatherette seating surfaces, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, two second row USB ports, and a power liftgate. SE with Technology offers the V-6 and adds 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels, remote start, and adaptive cruise control. Later in the year, the SE with Technology R-Line will add sporty R-Line accents, including new bumpers, badging, and black 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels for an extra $1,400. The R-Line Sport Appearance package that will be offered later in the year will be available on SEL and SEL Premium trims as well.

The SEL trim might be the cold-weather option for buyers. It starts at $40,565 and adds adaptive front lights, active lane control, heated windshield washer nozzles, a heated steering wheel, Volkswagen's excellent Digital Cockpit instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, and the V-6 Towing Package when you opt up for the V-6 engine.

At the top of the Atlas Cross Sport pile is the SEL Premium, which starts at $49,115 for the V-6 with standard all-wheel drive. It adds power folding mirrors, leather seats, ventilated front and heated rear seats, a Fender Premium audio sound system, a surround-view camera system, and park assist. Adding the R-Line to SEL Premium includes 21-inch wheels and the black sport accents. That will take the Atlas Cross Sport to nearly $51,000, which is a lot of money that could be spent in a lot of places in the auto world, including on compact crossovers from the luxury brands.