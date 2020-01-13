Corvette wins Car of the Year, 2021 Ford Bronco preview, Nissan Ariya EV concept: What's New @ The Car Connection

Kia Telluride, Chevrolet Corvette, and Jeep Gladiator win Car, Utility, Truck of the Year trophies

A panel of about 50 jurors selected the trio for its annual best-of honors in Detroit today.

Subaru recalling nearly 500,000 cars for replacement airbag inflators

Subaru is recalling vehicles equipped with airbag inflators that were used as replacements for faulty Takata airbag inflators as part of the largest recall in automotive history.

2020 Nissan Leaf revealed: Electric car offers more tech and better safety features for less money

The 2020 Nissan Leaf electric hatchback starts under $33,000 and has an 8.0-inch touchscreen and standard active safety features.

From Motor Authority:

Teaser for 2021 Ford Bronco debuting in spring 2020

2021 Ford Bronco prototype shows off-road chops in new video

Watch professional off-road racer Brad Lovell sample the 2021 Ford Bronco on some rough terrain in California's Johnson Valley.

BMW shows why winter tires are worth the money

Drag race, slalom, and braking tests show how much better winter tires perform in snowy conditions, and their limitations in the summer.

Original 1968 Ford Mustang GT 390 from "Bullitt" commands $3.4M at auction

The original 1968 Mustang is one of two used for the movie "Bullitt" and was never restored before auction.

From Green Car Reports:

Nissan Ariya Concept - CES 2020

Nissan Ariya Concept points directly to affordable 300-mile high-performance EV

Nissan's top design officer confirms the Ariya Concept closely previews the automaker's next electric vehicle—and performance will be a priority.

Cost remains the biggest barrier against EV adoption, study finds

Misconceptions about electric-car range and charging still run rampant, but cost is the most important factor, Ipsos finds.

Researchers say energy-dense lithium-sulfur batteries may double EV range

With more robust cathodes, researchers anticipate that lithium-sulfur batteries for electric cars might be a few years away.