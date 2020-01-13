Kia Telluride, Chevrolet Corvette, and Jeep Gladiator win Car, Utility, Truck of the Year trophies

The Chevrolet Corvette, Kia Telluride, and Jeep Gladiator have won the 2020 North America Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year awards (NACTOY). Considered the most independent and objective award series in the automotive industry, the NACTOY winners were whittled down from a list of about 30 contenders, the group of professional automotive journalists announced on Monday.

Launched in 1994, NACTOY is a non-profit organization composed of about 50 dues-paying automotive journalists in print, digital, radio, and television. The jurors compile the annual list from new, redesigned, and significantly refreshed vehicles that undergo three rounds of voting and test drives throughout the year, concluding with head-to-head evaluations of dozens of vehicles in October.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

The Chevrolet Corvette won North American Car of the Year despite a rollout delayed by the United Auto Workers' six-week fall strike against General Motors. The long-anticipated but always-doubted C8 mid-engine Corvette outpaced the excellent 2020 Hyundai Sonata and much-hyped 2020 Toyota Supra. Despite the supercar layout and supercar specs (the V-8 Vette hits 60 mph in 3.0 seconds), the most magical thing about the C8 is a starting price under $60,000 when it arrives in dealers in February. "They nailed it," said juror Henry Payne, auto critic for The Detroit News. "Stunning style, interior, and performance for one-third of the cost of comparable European exotics."

2020 Kia Telluride - Best Car To Buy 2020

The Kia Telluride won North American Utility of the Year, which is yet another award for the three-row crossover SUV, including The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2020 award. The winning SUV beat out the Hyundai Palisade and Lincoln Aviator. "The Telluride’s interior layout and design would meet luxury SUV standards, while its refined drivetrain, confident driving dynamics and advanced technology maintain the premium experience,” said Karl Brauer, Executive Publisher at Cox Automotive.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

The Jeep Gladiator mid-size pickup truck shoved aside the Ford Ranger and Ram 2500 Heavy Duty for North American Truck of the Year. “The eagerly awaited Gladiator is a one-of-a-kind truck, every bit the Jeep its Wrangler sibling is … but with a pickup bed," said juror John Voelcker, former senior editor of Green Car Reports. "How could you possibly get more American than that?”

Several members of the Internet Brands' automotive editorial staff are NACTOY jurors, but the picks don't all line up with our annual Best Car To Buy awards, which are intended to help guide consumers to best overall value. We didn't log enough miles in the C8 Corvette to qualify for Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2020, which went to the Porsche 911. On Green Car Reports, the Audi E-Tron won Best Car To Buy 2020.