2020 Nissan Leaf revealed: Electric car offers more tech and better safety features for less money

When it arrived nearly a decade ago, the Nissan Leaf electric hatchback had a bulbous shape, spartan interior, and 73 miles of range.

On Friday, Nissan debuted the 2020 Leaf with standard 8.0-inch touchscreen, front and rear automatic emergency braking, and a base range of more than double the Leaf of just 10 years ago, for less money.

The base 2020 Nissan Leaf S will go on sale later this year and cost $32,525, including destination but before any applicable state and federal tax breaks, which is about $200 less than the base 2011 Nissan Leaf when it went on sale in 2010. The 2020 Leaf S is equipped with a 40-kw lithium-ion battery rated for 149 miles, according to the EPA.

2020 Nissan Leaf

Base Leaf S models are still relatively spartan compared to the rest of the range, but include front and rear automatic emergency braking, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 16-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, a 6.0-kwh onboard charger, and seats for five. Nissan says the base Leaf can recharge on a Level 2 charger in about eight hours, or a household plug in about 35 hours. A quick charger that can replenish the battery from 0 to 80% in about 40 minutes is a $1,690 upcharge on the base Leaf only. A 62-kwh battery rated for more than 220 miles of electric range by the EPA costs $6,600 more in Leaf S models and includes a standard quick-charger. The uprated battery arrived last year.

The Leaf SV costs $35,115, including destination, and adds 17-inch wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, navigation, adaptive cruise control and better options including an all-weather package that adds heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and a heat pump for climate control for $900. A bigger 62-kwh battery is available on Leaf SV hatchbacks and costs $5,560.

The Leaf SL is available only with a 62-kwh battery and costs $44,825, including destination. It includes just about every nicety such as leather upholstery, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, Bose audio, LED lights, rear HVAC, and Nissan's suite of driver-assistance features called ProPilot Assist than can help keep the Leaf centered in its lane.

The 2020 Leaf will arrive in dealers before March.