Kia Stinger is best hatchback, 2020 BMW M340i review, 2020 Nissan Leaf preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

Kia Stinger: Best Hatchback To Buy 2020

The Stinger's secret? Impressive performance mated to hatchback versatility.

2020 Volvo XC40 review

Savvy style and subscription plans give the 2020 Volvo XC40 its crowbar into the world of compact crossovers. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10.

2020 BMW 3-Series review

The 2020 BMW 3-Series compact sport sedan is a sophisticated commuter that doubles as a performance benchmark for entry-level luxury, especially in the M340i. The balance of cutting-edge technology, more potent and efficient powertrains, and a long list of standard features earn it a TCC rating of 7.5 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2020 BMW M340i

First drive review: 2020 BMW M340i refuses to compromise

The 2020 BMW M340i balances track capability with everyday comfort in a sport sedan package that says you've arrived.

Matchbox toy car collection brings nearly $400K at auctions

Simon Hope, founder of H&H Classics, sold his ‘matchless’ collection Matchbox toy collection for nearly $400,000.

Wild 964-based Porsche 911 is a $650,000 Baja dream car

Russell Built Fabrications will turn a 964-generation Porsche 911 into a Baja-inspired dream car for $650,000.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Nissan Leaf

2020 Nissan Leaf preview: More safety features, bigger touchscreen for EV compact car

Nissan on Friday announced that the 2020 Leaf will be equipped with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, rear automatic braking, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Study: Global interest in electric cars surging, autonomous tech stalling

Including responses from 20 countries and a focus on six global markets, the study shows that electric cars are gaining momentum.