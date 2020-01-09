Grand Cherokee reigns as Best SUV, GV80 drops soon, AVTR concept points to EV future: What's New @ The Car Connection

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Best SUV To Buy 2020

The venerable Jeep Grand Cherokee is our Best SUV To Buy because it does it all—despite its age.

Toyota Avalon: Best Hybrid To Buy 2020

The RAV4 may get all the attention, and the Prius sets a benchmark for gas mileage—but the Avalon Hybrid's the stellar highway cruiser among Toyota's gas-electric fleet.

Honda Civic Coupe: Best Coupe To Buy 2020

With two doors and decades of crowd-pleasing at its back, the Honda Civic leads our Best Coupe To Buy category for 2020 at a price barely above $20,000.

From Motor Authority:

Teaser for Genesis GV80

Genesis GV80 to debut January 16

The Genesis GV80 SUV, likely the brand's most-important vehicle, will be unveiled on Jan. 16.

There's a new Polaris Slingshot coming for 2020

The feisty three-wheeler is about to come in for its first redesign since the original arrived in 2014.

2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Harley-Davidson extends motorcycle brand's look beyond Ford

Tuscany Motor Co. is introducing a 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Harley-Davidson pickup, the first time the motorcycle brand moves beyond Ford.

From Green Car Reports:

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept

CES: Mercedes-Benz "Avatar" concept looks ahead to more environmentally responsible batteries

The AVTR concept car uses organic graphene cells without rare-earth metals, a battery technology that could provide a more ecologically sound future for vehicles.

Harman audio system for EVs could help boost range, allow OTA upgrades

At CES, Harman is among the supplier companies seeing a growing business in electric-vehicle-specific features and hardware.

With Geely, Daimler sends Smart electric-car brand to China

Geely and Mercedes-Benz will contribute toward a new Smart headquartered in China, and manufacturing its cars there.



