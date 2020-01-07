Ram 1500 ties Ford F-150; Hyundai Veloster N compared; Car charging drama: What's New @ The Car Connection

Ford F-150 and Ram 1500: Best Pickup Truck To Buy 2020

The two best-selling pickup trucks in America pose a quandary—a good one.

Subaru Outback: Best Wagon To Buy 2020

It makes us think "crossover SUV" in many ways, but the Subaru Outback's a wagon too—the best one, in fact.

Genesis G80: Best Sedan To Buy 2020

The 2020 Genesis G80 mid-size sedan puts other luxury makes on notice with its sublime cabin, royal service program, and award as The Car Connection's Best Sedan To Buy 2020.

From Motor Authority:

2019 Hyundai Veloster and 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door - Best Car To Buy 2020

Hyundai Veloster N vs. Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: Big money vs. little money

How does a $189,880 Mercedes-AMG hatchback stack up against a $29,885 Hyundai hatchback?

Penske completes purchase of IndyCar and Indy race track, has big plans for the future

Penske Corporation announced it had completed its purchase of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and shared plans for upgrades.

Ford patents rear-wheel steering for F-Series pickup trucks

Ford has patented a rear-wheel-steering system for its F-Series trucks that could sharpen turning circles.

From Green Car Reports:

E-Tron at Electrify America station, Marietta GA

Charging the Best Car To Buy nominees: A drama in three acts

Keeping our long-range electric cars fast-charged in a semi-rural test environment proved very challenging.

2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring preview: All-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid puts luxury first

The Corsair Grand Touring compact crossover will have Lincoln's first application of e-axle all-wheel drive and its longest electric-only plug-in range.

Henrik Fisker wants to deliver a $30,000, 300-mile electric crossover (after tax credits), but hasn't said where the Ocean will be built or whose batteries will power it.