Corolla wins Best Economy Car To Buy, Fisker Ocean questions, Toyota RAV4 outdoes Prius: What's New @ The Car Connection

Toyota Corolla Hybrid: Best Economy Car To Buy 2020

Toyota's versatile and small Corolla wins big for its practical interior and low price. It's inconspicuous efficiency at its best.

Chrysler Pacifica: Best Minivan To Buy 2020

The versatile, uncompromising 2020 Chrysler Pacifica is The Car Connection's Best Minivan To Buy 2020 for its posh finishes, roominess for eight passengers, and available plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Older Mercedes-Benz vehicles recalled for detachable sunroof

Flying sunroofs have led to a recall of 79 different Mercedes-Benz models from the 2000s.

From Motor Authority:

Fisker Ocean

Fisker promises a $37,499 Ocean for 2021, but we have questions

Henrik Fisker's latest attempt at a production version battery electric vehicle, although his track record at producing vehicles is spotty.

Rear-wheel-drive Lamborghini Huracán Evo is ready to go drifting

Lamborghini takes all the power from its front wheels, but the Huracán Evo doesn't seem stressed, does it? It does not. Make way for the new rear-drive Lambo and its $200,000-plus price tag.

A 2018 Dodge SRT Demon convertible is for sale in Florida

A Florida shop converted a 2018 Dodge SRT Demon into a convertible, and now it's for sale.

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid - Best Car To Buy 2020

Toyota’s top-selling US hybrid isn’t the Prius

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid passed the Toyota Prius family by a long shot in 2019—and that's before the introduction of the RAV4 Prime.

Audi E-Tron: Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy 2020

We can’t think of a single fully electric vehicle that fits so well into a carmaker’s lineup the way that the E-Tron SUV does.

Byton announces content partners for its very connected electric cars

The Byton M-Byte electric SUV will offer natural-language voice commands across apps, audio and video streaming, and a host of travel-related services.