Older Mercedes-Benz vehicles recalled for detachable sunroof

Mercedes-Benz is recalling older sedans for a sunroof that can detach from the vehicle while in motion. The recall covers 744,852 C-Class and E-Class sedans from the 2001 to 2011 model years.

The bonding between the glass panel and sliding roof housing can deteriorate, which can increase the risk of the glass panel detaching and becoming a road hazard that could lead to a crash, the NHTSA reported on Monday. The investigation was prompted by reports of the defect in vehicles outside of the U.S., and no damage or injuries have been reported. There are 79 model types affected.

Dealers have been notified and owners should have been notified by now. Vehicles will be fixed free of charge. Customers who have paid to have the defect repaired "may be eligible to receive reimbursement," Mercedes-Benz USA said in paperwork filed with the NHTSA.

The recall begins February 14, 2020. Owners can contact Mercedes-Benz USA at 1-800-367-6732 or contact the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.