Kia Telluride, Porsche 911, Audi E-Tron named Best Cars To Buy 2020: What's New @ The Car Connection

Kia Telluride: The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2020

The savvy, stylish new 2020 Kia Telluride scores with a handsome shape, a spacious interior, strong power and scads of features—and it's our Best Car To Buy 2020.

2020 Toyota Corolla review

The 2020 Toyota Corolla is a compelling buy as a sedan, hatchback, and hybrid, earning a TCC rating of 6.7 out of 10.

2020 Subaru Crosstrek review

The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek small crossover offers a good overall value, excellent safety rating, off-road capability, and standard all-wheel drive. It earns a 5.8 TCC rating out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Porsche 911 - Best Car To Buy 2020

Porsche 911: Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2020

Almost six decades of development make the new Porsche 911 the best yet and the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2020.

Best Car To Buy 2020: How we named the Porsche 911 our winner

Our editors explain how the Porsche 911's street and track behavior made it Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2020.

Genesis reveals first photos of GV80 mid-size SUV

Genesis will enter the mid-size luxury SUV fray in 2020 with the soon-to-be-revealed GV80.

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Audi E-Tron - Best Car To Buy 2020

Audi E-Tron: Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy 2020

We can’t think of a single fully electric vehicle that fits so well into a carmaker’s lineup the way that the E-Tron SUV does.

Second-best: Chevy Volt is gone, so here are the plug-in hybrids with the longest range

As we head into 2020, here are the plug-in hybrids that go the longest on a charge without tailpipe emissions.

Jeep to present plug-in hybrid Wrangler, Compass and Renegade at 2020 CES

Jeep set to launch plug-in hybrid versions of the Wrangler, Compass and Renegade with a 4xe designation at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.



