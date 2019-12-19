RAV4 Hybrid Best Car To Buy? EV speed record broken, 2020 Honda Clarity updated: What's New @ The Car Connection

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: Best Car To Buy 2020 Nominee

At 39 mpg combined, the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is one of the most fuel-efficient crossover SUVs and a Best Car To Buy 2020 Nominee.

Jeep and Chrysler will merge with Peugeot; which vehicles will America get?

A massive transatlantic merger folds together nearly a dozen automotive brands, but not all will survive—and most won't be sold in the United States. Here's an early look at what the upcoming FCA-PSA merger may bring.

GM recalling more than 800,000 new Chevy, GMC trucks and Cadillac sedans for fire risk, brake issues

New models of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra are being recalled, as is the Cadillac CT6 sedan, for a faulty battery cable and a software issue related to the brake system.

From Motor Authority:

Genovation GXE

World's fastest street-legal EV breaks its own record

The Genovation GXE is limited to 75 units and costs $750,000, plus the cost of a donor C7 Corvette.

Motor Authority’s Best Car To Buy 2020: Past winners

Take a drive down memory lane and revisit the nine previous winners before Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2020 is announced on January 2.

Drive away in a 2020 Audi Q7 from ‭$61,795‬

The updated 2020 Audi Q7 arrives with loads of new tech and a V-6 as its base engine instead of the previous model's inline-4.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell

2020 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell is even more ready for infrastructure that hasn’t arrived

The hydrogen-fueled Honda Clarity Fuel Cell gets some minor improvements for 2020, while the biggest improvement could still be more places to fill up.

2020 Mini Cooper SE electric car open to orders: Short range, low price

A refreshingly low price and great feature set make the Mini Cooper SE appealing for city commuters, if they're fine with a range of about 110 miles.

Electric vehicles and towing are a good short-distance combination, and the Polestar 2 will allow that flexibility.